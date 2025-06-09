AFRU to meet Drua Development in curtain raiser

[Photo Supplied]

The Australian Fiji Rugby Union Under-20 side will step onto a major stage this week when they feature as the curtain-raiser for Round One of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

The AFRU Under-20 squad is currently in Fiji as part of a key development tour aimed at strengthening Fiji Rugby’s Under-20 pathway ahead of international competition.

The team arrived in Nadi on Friday and was welcomed by Saunaka Village, where they spent their first two nights, including attending a church service on Sunday – a gesture that reinforced the cultural and community foundations of the tour.

Their on-field preparations begin tomorrow when they face the Fiji Rugby Union Under-20 side at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with kickoff set for 2pm.

The tour will then reach its highlight this Saturday when the AFRU Under-20s take on a Drua Development side in Lautoka, serving as the curtain-raiser to the highly anticipated Moana Pasifika versus Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific fixture.

To ensure a competitive contest, the AFRU side will be bolstered by eight older players, adding experience and physicality to the matchup.

AFRU President Edwin Chan says the tour is a vital step in creating a genuine pathway for Australian-based Fijian players to contribute to Fiji Rugby’s future.

“This tour is about more than just rugby — it’s about creating a genuine pathway for Australian-based Fijian players to be seen, developed, and ultimately contribute to Fiji Rugby at the highest level. By giving these young men the opportunity to compete against elite opposition in Fiji, we are strengthening the depth and long-term success of our national Under-20 programme.”

Chan also praised the players for embracing the opportunity to represent their roots.

“These players have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity, and we are proud to see them representing their heritage, their families, and their communities with pride.”

The tour has been made possible through the support of Electro Fire Technologies, with AFRU also acknowledging the Fiji Rugby Union, Saunaka Village, the Fijian Drua and the wider community for their hospitality.

As Super Rugby Pacific kicks off in Fiji, the AFRU Under-20s will not only showcase emerging talent, but also underline the growing depth of Fiji’s next generation of rugby stars.

Meanwhile, the Drua and Moana Pasifika will meet at 3.35p, this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.