Storm put to the test

[Source: Fox Sports]

Melbourne Storm sits second but have slipped six points away from leaders Penrith Panthers in the NRL.

One of the Storm’s great strengths under Craig Bellamy has been to rebound after a loss and to get the job done but they face a stiff test on the Sharks’ home patch.

Ryan Papenhuyzen will be all the better for last week’s run and he’ll look to spark a backline which took an hour to get going against Manly in round 16.

Article continues after advertisement

Nick Meaney could find himself in the No.6 after Jayden Nikorima struggled there last week while Brandon Smith will most likely start at hooker with Harry Grant on Maroons duty.

Storms will battle Sharks on Thursday at 9.50pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of this match on Saturday at 8pm.

[NRL.com]