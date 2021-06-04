Home

Rugby League

Speedster Dean Ieremia re-signs for Storm

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 8, 2021 5:57 am
Dean Ieremia. [Source: Fox Sports]

Melbourne Storm has re-signed teenage speedster Dean Ieremia for the 2022 season.

Ieremia is hinted to replace the NRL’s best winger, Josh Addo-Carr who is heading to Canterbury next year.

Ieremia showcased his talent in the Nines tournament earlier this year, and has since made his NRL debut and will be gunning for the left-wing spot left vacant by ‘The Foxx’ next season.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Gold Coast has snapped up promising rookie Paul Turner from the Warriors.

Turner is a utility back who is best suited to the halves and couple be the man to replace Ash Taylor in the Titans line-up next year.

[Source: Fox Sports]

