Sivo might miss season opener

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo is likely to miss the start of the 2022 season.

Sivo ruptured his ACL in the match against the Cowboys in August.

While his return is unclear, players including Bailey Simonsson, Haze Dunster or Sean Russell are the likely replacement ahead of Fijian international Solomone Naiduki.

Other Eels star injured are Reed Mahoney and Nathan Brown.

Former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Waqa Blake are also part of the Eels set-up for next season.