Players battle for RLWC spots

The Fiji National Rugby League is proud of its younger players who are currently being exposed to top level competition under the National Rugby League.

With the Kaiviti Silktails in the Ron Massey Cup competition and two local players featuring in the New South Wales Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup, the battle for World Cup Bati spots are getting interesting.

FNRL Acting Chief Executive, Don Natabe, says as the World Cup draws closer, players continue to impress.

“It has been a dream long time coming and to get these players into a competitive platform in something they’ve never had in previous players that never had the chance while playing in Fiji we can see these players definitely going to rub shoulders with players in another high performing clubs or competition set up”.

The Rugby League World Cup will begin on 23rd October.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Scotland and Italy in Group B.