No excuses says Silktails coach

Preparing for an away game is never easy and this is a challenge the Kaiviti Silktails is facing in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

However, coach Wes Naiqama is reminding his young brigade that this should not be an excuse.

The team is on the road again in round eight this weekend and Naiqama says they’ve had some good training sessions.

He adds the players are always looking to better their performance in every round.

“A couple of factors when we come in The travelling part, playing in the cold We’ve spoken as a team about that and sort of not having any excuses, just being better than we were in the last game.”

Naiqama adds that some aspects of their games have let them down, and the team is currently working on improving those aspects.

They will play the Wentworthville Magpies on Saturday at Ringrose Park, Sydney.