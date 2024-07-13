Mulitalo scores a hat-trick as Sharks maul Tigers

[Source: NRL]

The Cronulla Sharks wingers ran rampant against Wests Tigers, with Ronaldo Mulitalo scoring a hat-trick and Sione Katoa a double in their 56-8 win at PointsBet Stadium.

The Sharks came into the game aiming to avoid a fourth-straight loss and without injured halfback Nicho Hynes who is set to miss the next eight weeks and needed to start well to turn their fortunes around.

They did just that, scoring in the second minute, with in-form centre Kayal Iro going over to set the tone.

Article continues after advertisement

While the Tigers were the next to score with Solomona Faataape going over – that was the end of the game as a contest, with the Sharks then piling on the points to claim the win in front of 10, 912 fans.

The Tigers were again left to rue poor discipline, with the side giving up six penalties, three ruck infringements and making 11 errors, while skipper Api Koroisau – who left the match early with a calf injury – also spent time in the sin bin.

Next week, the Sharks will enjoy a week off with a bye, while the Tigers head to Industree Group Stadium in Gosford to take on the Bunnies who will also be aiming to bounce back from a Round 19 loss.