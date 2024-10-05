Kamikamica doing Fiji proud on grand stage

[Source: NRL]

Storm prop Tui Kamikamica heads into the first grand final of his career on Sunday with a fierce desire to his family and his homeland proud.

The Fijian giant has been coming off the bench since the last time the Storm played the Panthers in Round 24 but will move into the starting side in the decider after the suspension of Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

As he goes in search of a premiership ring in his eighth season with the club, Kamikamica is ready to embody the ‘next man up’ mentality on the grand stage.

The 30-year-old captained his country at last year’s Pacific Championships and looks set to do the same in 2024.

The Storm have a proud history of Fijian stars donning the purple jersey, from dual premiership winner Suliasi Vunivalu to blockbusting winger Marika Koroibete and 2012 grand final winner Sisa Waqa.

His mother and sister will be flying over from Fiji for the occasion. They will join his wife and young son, who were watching on proudly during the Storm’s 48-18 preliminary final win over the Roosters.

Kamikamica said that he would focus on the simple things in the decision to help his team get over the line.