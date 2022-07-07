COVID rules out Sharks duo

[Source: NRL]

The Cronulla Sharks have been hit with COVID chaos with two of its players testing positive ahead of tonight’s NRL clash against the Storm.

Halfback Nicho Hynes and prop Toby Rudolf have been ruled out after testing positive for the virus.

Braydon Trindall comes in place of Hynes while Andre Fifita starts at prop.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Bati prop Tui Kamikamica will come off the bench for the Storm.

Tonight’s round 17 clash kicks-off at 9.50.

[Source: NRL.com]