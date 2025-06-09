Broncos end 19-year title drought

[Photo Credit: NRL/ Facebook]

The Brisbane Broncos have claimed the NRL premiership last night, defeating the Melbourne Storm 26-22 in a thrilling Grand Final at Accor Stadium.

The Storm led 22-12 at halftime but the Broncos staged a strong second-half comeback, scoring 14 unanswered points to secure the victory.

Broncos fullback Reece Walsh was outstanding, scoring a try, assisting others, and making crucial defensive plays. He was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal as the best player on the field.

The win marks Brisbane’s first premiership since 2006, ending a 19-year drought for the club and delighting fans who had waited nearly two decades for this moment.

Melbourne Storm fought hard but fell short, suffering their second straight Grand Final loss.

Broncos coach praised the team’s resilience and determination, saying the victory was a “true team effort.”

The NRL Grand Final was a memorable contest for rugby league fans, showcasing skill, passion and drama until the final whistle.

