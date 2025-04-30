Real's Mendy sidelined with thigh injury

[Source: Reuters]

Real Madrid have been hit by another injury blow after defender Ferland Mendy suffered a rupture in his right thigh during the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Local media reports said Mendy could face up to a month on the sidelines in the latest setback for the France left back, who has already missed several weeks due to multiple injuries this season.

“Following tests carried out on our player Ferland Mendy… he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the proximal tendon of the anterior rectus in the right quadriceps,” Real said in a statement.

A hamstring injury suffered in March kept Mendy out for more than a month, while a muscle injury had sidelined him for almost two weeks in December.

Real, who are four points off LaLiga leaders Barcelona going into the last five games in the campaign, host Celta Vigo on Sunday.

