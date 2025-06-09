Parker and Carter re-sign for Chiefs through to 2028

Simon Parker (left) and Leroy Carter (right) [Photo: WAIKATO TIMES/ GETTY IMAGES]

The Chiefs have secured a major boost ahead of the new Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, re-signing All Blacks Simon Parker and Leroy Carter through to 2027 and 2028.

The contract extensions come less than a week out from the Chiefs’ round one clash against the Blues and keep the national representatives at the Hamilton-based franchise for another two seasons.

The re-signings also mean Northland and Bay of Plenty will retain their services in the NPC, with both players committing to two more domestic seasons.

Article continues after advertisement

Former All Blacks Sevens speedster Carter says staying with the Chiefs was an easy call.

“I don’t want to play for another club, so it was a pretty easy decision. It’s a club I grew up wanting to play for, and it’s a dream come true.”

Parker, who debuted for the All Blacks against Argentina in Buenos Aires, has made 35 appearances for the Chiefs since 2020. The 25-year-old loose forward says securing his future early was a no-brainer.

“It’s quite nice to have some security knowing where you’re going to be for the next couple of seasons,”

Meanwhile, round 1 of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off this Friday with the Highlanders hosting the Crusaders at 6.05pm, followed by the Waratahs vs Reds at 8.35pm.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 3.35pm on Saturday, the Blues will play the Chiefs at 6.05pm, and the Force will host the Brumbies at 8.35pm on Saturday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.