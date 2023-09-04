Nasinu duo makes trainer happy

Nasinu Netball trainer, Josaia Tuinamata is the happiest after two of his players have been named in the Fiji Pearls extended squad.

These players are Alisi Paul and Alesi Naqiri, two of whom of no stranger to the Pearls system.

Tuinamata says the duo have been displaying some good leadership skills throughout the tournament so their inclusion in the national squad didn’t come as a shock to him.

The two was picked during the Digicel Punjas National Championship which was held over the weekend.

“I think with the leadership role that they have, they have been commanding a good leadership role and all of that the young ones were looking at them. They were actually leading on and off the court and that, I think is what warrants them to make into the national team.”

Tuinamata adds this was a proud moment for him as the two netters are hard workers and are loyal to the game.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Pearls extended squad has been named yesterday and will be marching into camp before the final team is named for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.