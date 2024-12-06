Fiji men’s netball bags third win

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji men’s side was back to winning ways at the Nations Cup in Singapore last night.

After going down to Australia under-23, 48-60 on Wednesday, Fiji managed to bounce back and walloped the hosts, Singapore, 62-27.

Fiji earlier defeated England 47-36 and New Zealand A 57-38.

Tonight they will take on Hong Kong at 9:30 pm.

Tomorrow there’ll be playoffs and finals on Sunday

The competition is held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.