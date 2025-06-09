Nawaqanitawase signs with Japanese club

Australian cross-code international winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will make a return to rugby union later this year, signing with Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights.

The 25-year-old has impressed in rugby league with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL after previously spending four seasons in Super Rugby with the NSW Waratahs.

Nawaqanitawase has earned 11 caps for the Wallabies and will move to Japan for the 2026–27 season as he eyes a place at next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He described the opportunity to join the six-time Japanese champions as “a huge honour.”

Nawaqanitawase will also link up with fellow Australian international Marika Koroibete at Saitama.

