Marist and Grammar set the pace on day one

Athletes in action, Day 1 of Zone 2.

Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School have taken charge of the official medal tally after an intense first day of competition at the Suva Zone 2 athletics meet.

Marist currently dominates the boys’ division with 14 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Suva Grammar follows in second place with 7 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze, while Jai Narayan College sits in third with a single gold medal.

Article continues after advertisement

In the girls’ division, Suva Grammar leads the way with 12 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary is keeping the race close, securing 9 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze.

Nuku Secondary School rounds out the top three with 2 gold and 2 silver.

With day two set to continue at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow, athletes will be looking to push their limits as they chase championship glory.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.