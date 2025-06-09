Loyal fans give Drua hope despite disappointing start to Super Rugby season

For Swire Shipping Fijian Drua number eight Elia Canakaivata, last Saturday’s loss to Moana Pasifika in their opening clash of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season was not the most disappointing part of the match.

Instead, it was the feeling of letting down their loyal supporters who turned up in large numbers at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Following a tough season last year, Canakaivata admitted the team had expected a drop in fan support.

However, the strong turnout on Saturday reassured him that supporters continue to stand firmly behind the side.

He expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering backing and apologised for not being able to deliver the win they deserved.

Canakaivata assured supporters that the team remains determined to improve and will work harder as the season progresses.

“The boys were very happy to see the fans come out in numbers, it meant a lot to us. We are thankful for your support and we are sorry for not being able to give you the win. But we will do better.”

The Drua will face the Waratahs on Friday in Sydney at 8.35pm, and will air Live on FBC sports.

