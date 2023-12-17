Ligairi impressed with young bodybuilders

Winning the Mr. Fiji bodybuilding title for the sixth time is special for Inoke Ligairi after taking a little break.

There was a lot happening in the past three years including the pandemic and the 45 year old had to re-look at his plans including overseas competitions.

After winning the under 95kg gold medal at the Civic Center in Suva last night before being crowned Mr Fiji, Ligairi says when he heard that there’ll be another competition this year, he told himself why not have another shot.

Article continues after advertisement

Ligairi says looking at the young bodybuilders coming through like Bill Tawake, Timi Roko and Robert Purcell is great for the sport.

“We’ve got some good upcoming athletes that continue to challenge the old hands as of now so we have to dig deeper to win but it’s a good thing that the sport is growing, a lot of interests from the young guys coming up and it’s our duty to continue to grow the sport, teach them how to excel in the sport of bodybuilding.”

Ligairi has now won the Mr. Fiji title for the sixth time.

Elizabeth Maki was crowned Miss Fiji which is her fifth win.

Other category winners were Bill Tawake, Nilesh Chand, Rishi Raj, Bimal Sudhakar, Baszil Cleary and Priyanka Singh.