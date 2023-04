[Source: File]

Lautoka FC has bagged three points after they defeated Tailevu Naitasiri one-nil in the round eight of the Digicel Fiji Premier League in Ratu Cakobau Park today.

The lone goal was scored by the national team striker, Sairusi Naulaubu.

In other match updates, the capital-side defeated Nadi 2-1 all while Navua thrashed Nadroga 4-0 and Rewa was impressive as they won against the man in black 1-0.