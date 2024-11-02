Labasa targets improved outing at Primary School Games

Team Labasa will be looking to improve their performance from last year at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games which starts in Suva tomorrow.

Team manager Lepani Waqavesi says his side is not too focused on securing medals but to go one better than last year.

Looking at their performance over the past few weeks leading up to the Games, he’s confident the athletes have what it takes to compete against bigger districts.

Article continues after advertisement

““Just trying to improve on what we had, the number of gold we won and the number of medals. So that’s all, we’re just trying to improve on what we achieved last year.”

75 athletes will represent Labasa and they’re one of seven districts from the north that’ll feature in the two day meet.

About 2000 athletes from 21 districts will be competing at the Games starting tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva over the next two days, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.