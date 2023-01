[Source: International Hockey Federation]

India began its Men’s Hockey World Cup campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over Spain in their opening Pool D match.

Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh netted India’s two goals.

The win takes India up to the second place in Pool D standings behind England, who beat Wales 5-0.

In other men’s results, Australia thrashed France 8-0 and Argentina beat South Africa 1-0.