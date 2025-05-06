Avnil's Multi Electronics opens third branch in Nakasi

From a very modest opening of one store in Valelevu in 2008, Avnils Multi Electronics Pte Limited has expanded its reach with the opening of its third branch at the Rups Mega Complex in Nakasi.

Owner, Avnil Chand Sharma says the new location will provide convenient access to electronic sales and repair services for residents of Nakasi and surrounding areas.

He says at present he employs six staff from the local community, but depending on business growth, the numbers could increase.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says this development follows the recent successful launch of their Lami location on Fenton Street, which has also created employment opportunities.

He says he built his business after recognizing the increasing number of people purchasing electronic devices and the need for efficient repair services in today’s digital world.

Sharma says the company has expressed its ongoing commitment to future growth and its aim is to generate further employment opportunities across Fiji.

