Elder shares memories ahead of girmit celebration

Kamla Wati

An 88-year-old woman from Wainikoro, Labasa, shared her story ahead of the 146th Girmit Commemoration, offering insight into the lived experiences of descendants of the Girmityas.

Kamla Wati recalls her early life in Nadi, where her father worked as a tailor before turning to farming to support the family.

She states that they had to follow strict daily routines, including working throughout the day and returning home in the evening.

Wati says women during her time worked long hours and faced harsh discipline, but remained skilled and hardworking.

“We worked from morning until evening, no complaints, just survival. Women didn’t rest, we carried the burden of the home and the field. Life was hard, but we endured it with strength and pride.”

Wati adds that even animals like horses and bulls form part of daily life and are treated with care.

The 2025 Girmit Day celebration takes place in Labasa from May 10th to 12th.

