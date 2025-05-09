Blues stay undefeated on Fiji soil

The Blues put on a clinical display in Suva, overpowering the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 34-5 in Round 13 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The visitors came out firing early, with prop Marcel Renata crashing over in just the sixth minute to set the tone.

Scrumhalf Taufa Funaki added another try in the 22nd minute, and a Beauden Barrett penalty stretched the lead to 15-0 by the 28th minute.

Blues forward Joshua Fusitu’a crossed in the 35th minute as the visitors took a commanding 22-0 lead into the break.

After halftime Angus Ta’avao added to the tally in the 47th minute.

Cole Forbes sealed the Blues’ dominance with a try in the 67th minute.

The Drua managed a late consolation try in the 76th minute through Selestino Ravutaumada, but it was too little, too late for the home side.

