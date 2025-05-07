Bad Bunny to play Sydney concert in February 2026

[ Source: ABC ]

While Bad Bunny was turning heads at the Met Gala this morning, Australian fans received news that the Latin hip hop and pop superstar would soon make his first ever trip Down Under, with the 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer set to play one Australian concert in February 2026.

The show is part of his 23-date Debí Tirar Más Fotos tour — named for his new album — which will see the singer and rapper headline stadiums around the world.

Sydney is the only Australian city lucky enough to host the singer on his travels, where he’ll play the Sydney Showgrounds (commercially known as Engie Stadium) on Saturday, February 28.

