Fiji and Japan ink deal for new disaster relief

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji H.E. Mr. Rokuichiro Michii & Prime Minister, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Japan and Fiji have formalized a $27.2 million grant from Japan’s Economic Social Development Programme for a Disaster Response Multipurpose Vessel.

This vessel will enhance Fiji’s disaster response and rehabilitation for remote islands, and further support rural and outer island development through a whole-of-government approach.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states the vessel will improve emergency response, aid delivery, and access to vital services across Fiji’s maritime zones, as part of the Co-creation for Common Agenda initiative to strengthen disaster preparedness in Fiji and the Pacific.

Signing of the Exchange of Notes between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Fiji [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He adds that its multiple roles, including community outreach and maritime transportation, will boost national capacity and the quality of life in the outer islands.

Rabuka emphasized Japan’s support reflects strong bilateral ties and a shared commitment to resilience and sustainable development.

Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro Michii expressed Japan’s pleasure in contributing to Fiji’s development and disaster response, noting the vessel symbolizes their collaboration.

