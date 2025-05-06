Fiji confronts rising mental health crisis

The increasing use of illicit drugs, along with the rise in HIV and AIDS cases in Fiji, is contributing to a growing burden of mental health issues in our country.

This was stressed by Assistant Minister for Health, Penioni Ravunawa.

Ravunawa states that strengthening mental health services and fostering community-based support systems are essential steps toward improving the well-being of those affected by the interconnected challenges.

He adds that Saint Giles Hospital continues to receive patients for consultation and admission due to issues directly or indirectly related to illicit drug use.

“There is no question that the many challenges we face daily place a heavy mental health burden on our population in Fiji.”

He adds that Fiji, like other Pacific Island nations, has been significantly affected by COVID-19, and more young people are now seeking medical help for insomnia, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Ravunawa says that a study conducted in 2022 shows that the suicide rate in Fiji increased by 50 percent between January and September.

He adds that the ministry is moving forward with efforts to address the mental health burden, with one key initiative being the National Committee on Prevention and Suicide.

This includes implementing a national suicide prevention policy, strengthening mental health services in rural areas, engaging communities, and raising awareness to reduce stigma.

