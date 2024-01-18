Hockey presents i-Tatau to Head of State

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Hockey teams presented their i-Tatau to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the state house today.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged the teams’ dedication to representing Fiji in international tournaments, noting the special significance of their gathering symbolizing unity as they sought blessings from the head of state.

On behalf of the First Lady and the people of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame extended best wishes to both the Men’s and Women’s teams for success in the upcoming World Cup.

[ Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji Hockey Women’s Coach Hector Smith, representing both teams, expressed gratitude to the Head of State for his commitment and support.

The FIH Hockey World Cup in Oman is scheduled from the 24th to the 31st of this month.

16 teams will compete in both the men’s and women’s categories.



[ Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The teams will receive their jerseys tonight before the women’s team departs our shores tomorrow.



[ Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The men’s side will leave next Wednesday.