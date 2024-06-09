Golf

Rahm withdraws from LIV event with foot infection ahead of U.S. Open

Reuters

June 9, 2024 12:10 pm

Former Masters champion Jon Rahm withdrew from LIV Golf’s Houston event during the second round with a foot infection which has put into question the Spaniard’s status for next week’s U.S. Open.

Rahm’s withdrawal came a day after cameras showed him grimacing in pain after hitting a tee shot at the seventh hole on Friday.

Rahm is scheduled to hold a pre-tournament news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Tuesday ahead of the June 13-16 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

He finished in the top 10 at three majors last year, including at Augusta National where he won the Masters, but has struggled at the blue-riband events since his shock move to LIV Golf last December.

Rahm shared 45th place at this year’s Masters and missed the cut at last month’s PGA Championship.

He won his first major at the 2021 U.S. Open and came joint 10th last year.

