Wilkshere praises Fiji’s football growth ahead of awards

[Source: Supplied]

Former Socceroos player Luke Wilkshere will be the chief guest at the Fiji Football Awards this Friday.

Wilkshere, returning to Fiji for the first time since childhood, praised the growth of football in the region and the passion of Fijian players.

He expresses enthusiasm for the sport’s continued development and its ability to inspire future generations.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s great to see Fiji football and other OFC nations developing. I hope younger generations here will embrace football and let it grow even more in the coming years.”

Wilkshere also encourages Fijian youth to dream big, sharing his own journey with football.

The 2024 Extra supermarket Fiji FA awards night will be held at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Nadi and will air live on FBC Sports.