Tony Gustavsson says Matildas don't need underdog tag to win

[Source: Sporting News]

The Matildas insist they don’t need the underdog tag to fire when they face Denmark for a place in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals tonight.

Australia delivered their best performance of the tournament with a brilliant backs-to-the-wall 4-0 win over Canada in their final group game.

Tony Gustavsson’s team will likely have skipper Sam Kerr available when they take on the No. 13 team in the world tonight at Stadium Australia.

Whether they can handle the accompanying expectation is yet to be seen.

Australia have mixed results in knockout games under Gustavsson.