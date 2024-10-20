Tavua out to test themselves in the final

Tavua coach and player Dr. Diva Singh is looking forward to the Premier Division final of the FMF Inter District Championship, where his team will face Nasinu, a team that was part of national league competition.

Securing their place in the final is a major achievement for Tavua, and Singh is eager to see how his side performs against such a strong opponent.

The Tavua coach says the final presents a unique opportunity for them to prove themselves against an opposition they will face regularly next season of the Digicel Premier League.

“But it also gives us a chance to test ourselves against a team that is in Super Premier. And today, let’s see where the best team wins.”

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries Premier and Super Premier finals today on Mirchi FM.