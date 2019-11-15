Tamanisau and Rawaqa to feature for Rewa against Suva

Former national captain Simione Tamanisau and Kavaia Rawaqa will feature for Rewa in their Vodafone Premier League clash with Suva on Sunday.

The two were ruled out of the Delta Tigers side during the first round of the VPL after sustaining major injuries.

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says the pandemic allowed Tamanisau and Rawaqa to recover and get back on the field.

“Simione is part of the Rewa team, he played in the last five games. We are lucky to have him back and he has fully recovered and I think and that being grateful to COVID-19. Kavaia Rawaqa has been like any other player that has been training.”

Rewa’s opponent Suva has also secured the services Simione Nabenu, Atunaisa Naucukidi, and Laisenia Raura after agreeing the transfer fees with Ba.

The capital city side will host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm on Sunday and you can watch the match LIVE on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, there will be a Vodafone Premier League match today as Lautoka hosts Ba at 6pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

The Men in Black will host Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy ground on Saturday at 3pm while the sugar city boys meet Navua on Sunday at the Uprising Resort Ground in Pacific Harbour at 3pm.

In another VPL match, Labasa host Nadi at Subrail Park on Saturday at 2pm.