Suva shifts focus to BOG

Suva has been gradually preparing for the big outing as they look to win their eighth Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants title this year.

After a challenging run in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, head coach Babs Khan says they are now turning their attention to the BOG.

He says this is also a great time they can correct their mistakes from the Digicel Fiji FACT tournament.

“We will prepare and start BOG slowly from today. We have to prepare well because we did not do well in Fiji FACT and I hope for a good weather so we can play some good football.”

Khan says despite being drawn in a pool of death, they will do their best to get the desired outcome.

He says, it’s not an obstacle for them as they have met these teams in the previous games.

Suva is pooled with Rewa, defending champion, Labasa and Ba.

The last time Suva won the BOG title was back in 2014.