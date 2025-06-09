Suva coach back to building team for IDC

Suva FC coach Babs Khan

Suva FC coach Babs Khan says that the team’s one-all draw against Labasa in the Extra Premier League yesterday was a tough result, attributing it to a number of key players being unavailable.

With several players away on national duty with the Fiji Futsal team and others competing in the Police Inter-District Championship, Suva was forced to field a lineup of younger players and others playing out of their usual positions.

Since this was Khan’s first match back with the Suva team, the coach says him and assistant coach Pita Rabo will be working towards IDC in October.

“Going forward we have two more games left. We are still building for the IDC and our main focus is the IDC.”

Khan states that the team will take the one-point home and the coaching staff will assess the match videos to work on a plan.

Suva will take on champs Rewa this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

