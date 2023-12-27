Roy Krishna ensures Odisha FC continues its surge as it edges past Punjab FC 1-0

[Source : Indian super league ]

Odisha FC kept its third consecutive clean sheet and extended its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 10 games to secure a 1-0 victory over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

The Juggernauts rode on an early opener by Fijian forward Roy Krishna to take three points from this clash as the home side fell short of building upon its maiden victory in the competition that it notched last week against Chennaiyin FC.

True to head coach Sergio Lobera’s philosophy, the away side held the major chunk of the possession (64.7%) as it outclassed the opponents at the centre of the park to maintain its assertiveness in the flow of play across both halves.

Article continues after advertisement

Odisha FC was unfortunately unable to break the deadlock in its goalless draw away from home against East Bengal FC. Lobera addressed that by unleashing his striker duo of Krishna and Diego Mauricio, helping the Juggernauts pile constant pressure on the ISL debutant.

Ahmed Jahouh delivered a precise corner from a set-piece in the 18th minute that Krishna hammered just off target on the right side of the net. However, the fact that the incumbent Super Cup winner had put Punjab FC on the back foot helped them convert one of these opportunities, which was brought about by promising young winger Isak Vanlalruatfela three minutes later.

Isak set up the winner for Krishna from very close range and the former Bengaluru FC star didn’t blink twice before depositing the ball into the back of the net. That was followed by Mauricio hitting on target, as he scrapped through a tight situation to shoot from a difficult angle in the 27th minute, but the home side kept that effort at bay.

Punjab FC too had its chances, with Samuel Kynshi and Madih Talal joining hands to take shots at the Odisha FC defence. However, a strong backline guarded by a seasoned goalkeeper in Amrinder Singh, who now has 44 clean sheets in his ISL career, ensured that the home team caused little damage to its winning prospects.

Odisha FC will now host Jamshedpur FC on December 29, whereas the first half of the ISL season for Punjab FC has come to an end with this match.

Brief Scores: Punjab FC 0 – 1 Odisha FC (Roy Krishna 21’)