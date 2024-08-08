Round 13 DPL matches set for the weekend

Nadi will take on Nadroga at Lawaqa Park on Sunday at 1pm

Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League is set to get started this weekend with two matches in the western division.

Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga FC, wounded from their early exit in the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament, will face runners-up Nadi FC in round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

They will be taking on Nadi at 1pm on Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Lautoka FC, fresh off their Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants win, is set to face Extra Supermarket Labasa FC in round 13 of the league on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 3 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In other matches this Sunday, a double header at the Uprising Ground will see Suva take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm while Navua will clash against Ba at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Rewa will take on Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park.