Rodu names extended Bula Boys squad for King’s Cup

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Marika Rodu has named his 25-member extended squad for the upcoming King’s Cup tournament in Thailand next month.

The squad will assemble at the FFA Academy in Ba this coming weekend for a pre-tournament training camp, after which it will be trimmed to a final 21 players.

The King’s Cup will feature host nation Thailand, Iraq, and Hong Kong, offering Fiji valuable international match experience ahead of key future competitions.

Article continues after advertisement

Two players have earned their first senior national team call-ups: Labasa goalkeeper Jitoko Vulaca and 17-year-old rising star Veleni Rasorewa, a standout striker from the Fiji U-17 team.

However, the squad will be without several familiar faces.

Rewa midfielder Setareki Hughes has withdrawn due to family commitments, while Suva’s experienced goalkeeper Akuila Mataisuva is unavailable because of work obligations.

Team captain Roy Krishna will also miss the camp as he continues his recovery from injury.

Coach Rodu emphasized that the selection reflects a forward-looking approach, with a strong focus on preparing for the next FIFA World Cup qualification cycle.

Several veteran players have been omitted as part of a long-term development strategy that prioritizes younger, more available talent.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.