Only six teams for Fiji FACT

Six teams will feature in this year’s Fiji FACT tournament.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says if the tournament does take place in November as planned, only five teams from Viti Levu, with hosts Labasa, will take part in the event.

He says the bottom two teams will be left out.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf adds Fiji FA requires an approved engineer’s certificate of Subrail Park from Labasa Town Council for the tournament to be held at the venue.

The first major tournament in the Fiji FA calendar was supposed to be held in May at ANZ Stadium in Suva but was postponed due the pandemic.

The Fiji FA Board of Control met last Saturday to review its 2020 calendar and decided to shift the tournament to November.

Meanwhile, the 2020 INKK Mobie Battle of the Giants will be played on 07-09 and 15-16 August while Courts IDC will be played in the Fiji Day weekend at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

[Source:Fiji FA]