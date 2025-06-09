Nottingham Forest sacks manager after loss

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Nottingham Forest sacked manager Ange Postecoglou 20 minutes after they suffered a 3-0 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League today which left the club languishing in 17th place and on the brink of slipping into the relegation zone.

Postecoglou was sacked after just eight games and 40 days in charge at the City Ground, making his the shortest ever managerial stint in Premier League history.

A resounding chorus of boos met the final whistle and Postecoglou cut a lone figure near the centre circle as he applauded the handful of Forest fans who had stayed behind.

