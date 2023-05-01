Navua moves to seventh place

[File Photo]

The Navua football team has moved up to the seventh position after they defeated host, Nadroga 4-0 yesterday.

Navua was placed ninth in the Digicel Fiji Premier League ahead of the match.

Suliasi Doli, Samir Hussein, Zainal Ali and Simione Damuni scored the goals for the impressive outfit team.

Labasa drew one all with Tavua while Lautoka won 1-0 against Tailevu Naitasiri.

Suva spoiled Nadi’s hope by coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory and Rewa collected another three points after winning against Ba.