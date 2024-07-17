MGM U17 qualifies for school IDC

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Football Association/ Facebook]

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s under-17 side is all set to compete at the Fiji Secondary School Football Association Inter-District Competition next month.

The side qualifies for the tournament after crowning themselves as the overall winner of the FSSFA Southern Zone competition for the Suva district yesterday.

Principal Sanjay Raman says he’s happy with what the side has achieved and is adamant they will do well at the upcoming FSSFA IDC.

“Yes, I am proud of these achievements, because we’ve got students who are doing their part. They have talents and they are showing those talents. Whatever they are bringing to the school, success to the school, we all appreciate that and with that we want our students to prosper in every field.”

The side already starts with preparation for the IDC and will be looking to make their presence known among other football giants’ schools in the two-day tournament.

Adding to their spoils are the school’s open-grade girls’ side who are overall winners, while their under-15 boys team are runners-up in their division.

The FSSFA IDC will be held in Nadi from August 17-18.