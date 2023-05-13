Messi to start for PSG after in-house suspension

Lionel Messi [left] during the Paris St Germain training [Source: Reuters]
Lionel Messi will start Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 home game against AC Ajaccio on Saturday after returning to training following a club-imposed suspension, coach Christophe Galtier said this morning.
“I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play… He will start tomorrow,” Galtier told a press conference.
Messi was back in training on Monday after being suspended for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.
French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after making the trip when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders’ 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.
Messi apologised to PSG and his team mates last Friday and was left out of the squad for their 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes two days later.
PSG are six points clear of Lens and eight in front of third-placed Olympique de Marseille with four games remaining this season.