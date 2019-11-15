Messi, Suarez set to feature for Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are set to feature for Barcelona as the La Liga leaders return to action at Mallorca.

The league’s coronavirus suspension has given Suarez, 33, time to recover after the Uruguayan striker underwent surgery on his right knee in January.

Top scorer Messi had a thigh problem but the Argentine forward, 32, returned to training this week as Barca prepare for their first game in 97 days.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Quique Setien says Messi has been doing fine and is not facing any problem.

On Suarez, he adds he is better than we expected.

Setian still questions on whether how ready he is after so long out and whether he is ready to start.

Real Madrid replaced Barca at the top of the table when they beat the defending champions 2-0 at the Bernabeu on 1 March.

Barcelona is set to face Leganes at next Wednesday.