Labasa staying alert

Labasa will not be letting their guard down heading into the next few rounds of the Digicel Premier League.

After their match against Suva this week was postponed, the Babasiga Lions aim of winning the DPL title has not wavered.

Labasa Coach, Ravnil Pratap says holding Rewa to a draw last week has been a boost of confidence to the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should not be letting our guard down, we should carry on and play well in the next game.”

A triple-header will be held tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka starting at 12pm between Ba and Navua.

At 2pm Nadi faces Nasinu while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa also tomorrow at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.