Labasa Sangam claims Under-17 title after 15 years

[ Source : Supplied ]

Labasa Sangam College has emerged as the new Under-17 champion of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School IDC.

The Labasa boys defeated Vashist Muni College 1-0 in an electrifying final at Subrail Park today.

Coach, Ravneel Pratap expresses contentment with their players’ performance, to claim the title on home ground.

Pratap acknowledges the support rendered towards the team, saying teamwork has brought them this far in the tournament.

The Under-15 final is underway, and Labasa College is taking on Lautoka Central College.

The two teams were tied nil-all at full-time, and Lautoka Central College is leading Labasa College 2-1 in the extra time.

The final matches take a break at midday, for the Labasa and Navua match in the Fiji Premier League.

Later, Kamil College meets Labasa College in the Under-19 final.

In the Girls Open final, Ba Sanatan College battles it out with defending champion Xavier College.