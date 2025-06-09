Turaga too slow, opposition says

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya has accused Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga of being too slow in delivering key law reforms.

Koya says Turaga and his ministry had not done enough consultation or work before moving ahead with law reforms.

“It underpins innovation, and it actually greatly enhances SMEs. Ask the Minister behind you what he needs. He needs a positive SME environment. You have a big job on your

hands, Honourable Acting Attorney General. You’ve had three and a half years, and guess what? The last word that I will say, it’s very slow.”

He questioned whether the Ministry has carried out a proper gap analysis or audit of Fiji’s laws before starting the reforms.

The MP also raised concerns about the lack of digital integration and a clear framework for reviewing the laws.

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He says proper consultation is important to identify the possible effects of law changes before they are introduced.

The MP points to the Liquor Act changes, saying the Government’s decision to reduce liquor trading hours affected small businesses.

He adds some businesses were still recovering from COVID-19 when the changes were introduced.

He also criticizes the delay in progressing other important reforms, including the referendum legislation.

Koya says Fiji needs a strong rule of law to support economic growth, business confidence and small businesses.

He says Turaga had been in the role for three and a half years but is still moving too slowly.