Family breakdown leaves children vulnerable to drugs

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Family breakdown and a lack of emotional support are leaving children increasingly vulnerable to drug networks and life on the streets.

Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran says some children are being exposed to substance abuse at a very young age, with those between 10 and 14 increasingly becoming trapped in addiction.

She says the issue cannot be addressed simply by removing children from the streets or focusing only on the supply of illicit drugs.

Kiran says many children living on the streets have experienced family breakdown, neglect, violence and a lack of emotional support at home.

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“It is a tragedy that a child can feel safer and more loved on our streets while exposed to violence, exploitation, HIV, drugs and other elements than within our own homes.”

Kiran says Fiji must strengthen families as the first line of protection for children.

She says active and emotionally supportive parenting is critical in building children’s resilience and helping them resist substance abuse and exploitation.

The Minister says child protection must become a regular conversation within homes and communities.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal says the issue has the potential to affect an entire generation.

He says genuine efforts to provide rehabilitation and recovery services for young people should be supported.