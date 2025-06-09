Fijian produce reaches Naoero market

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fiji’s agriculture sector has taken a major step towards expanding into Pacific export markets, with the first pilot shipment of locally grown produce sent to the Republic of Naoero.

The shipment, comprising 54 boxes of export-quality fruits, vegetables and root crops, was grown and harvested by farmers across Viti Levu.

The produce includes eggplants, long beans, cucumbers, cabbage, cassava, watermelons, pineapples, tomatoes, taro, papayas, bananas, kumquats and lemons.

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary General Arpana Pratap says the shipment demonstrates Fiji’s potential to move beyond the local market and supply agricultural produce to Pacific neighbours.

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She says Fiji has fertile land, favourable climatic conditions and hardworking farmers who can produce crops that are in demand in the Northern Pacific market.

Pratap says while there were challenges in preparing the first consignment, these were successfully addressed through cooperation between farmers, New Valley Processors, Nauru

Airlines and other project partners.

The shipment follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between PIDF and New Valley Processors in July, aimed at creating greater opportunities for Fijian farmers to access regional markets.