Immigration faces staffing and resource constraints

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The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence says the Immigration Ministry continues to face staffing and resource constraints despite becoming a standalone ministry.

Committee Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua raised the concern while presenting the committee’s consolidated review of the Office of the Prime Minister and Fijian Immigration Department annual reports in Parliament.

Qereqeretabua says Immigration continues to operate largely with departmental-level staffing and resources, while the recruitment freeze has further constrained frontline operations.

“Despite becoming a standalone ministry, immigration continues to operate largely with departmental level staffing and resources.”

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The committee is recommending that Immigration work with the Ministry of Civil Service to review its staffing requirements and secure adequate funding to operate effectively as a standalone ministry.

The committee says Immigration has an important role in protecting Fiji’s borders, administering immigration laws, processing visas and permits, and managing passport and citizenship services.

It also notes the ministry’s responsibilities in addressing irregular migration, trafficking in persons, document fraud and transnational crime.

Qereqeretabua says strengthening institutional capacity is necessary to support effective border management and service delivery.

The review covers the 2019 to 2023 reporting periods and was tabled in Parliament for debate.

Parliament unanimously agreed to note the contents of the report.